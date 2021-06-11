Amazon Asks 9th Circ. To Ax $2.5M Verdict In Shipping Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to order a new trial after it was hit with a $2.47 million verdict for allegedly failing to pay a shipping company, claiming the Seattle federal judge presiding over the case made factual decisions that should have been left to the jury. During oral arguments, Amazon Fulfillment Services told the three-judge panel that the trial court got it wrong when it made the factual determination on a motion for summary judgment that Amazon and Texas-based shipper Central Freight Lines Inc. made an oral agreement to increase their contracted rates. That question should have gone...

