Uber Drivers Covered By FAA Exemption, NJ Court Told

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A former Uber driver has called on a New Jersey federal judge to shoot down the ride-hailing giant's bid to kick his wage and hour class claims out of court and instead declare that the company's drivers are exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act as workers engaged in interstate commerce. After the Third Circuit put that issue back in the hands of U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson, plaintiff Jaswinder Singh on Saturday urged the judge to find that the drivers fall within the FAA exemption, saying they have made more than 140 million interstate trips since 2010 as...

