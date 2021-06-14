Judge Docks Fla. Lawyers Over Vulgar War Of Words

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- An extended squabble that saw a Florida attorney curse out opposing counsel in multiple depositions will have financial repercussions for both lawyers, as a Florida federal judge formally sanctioned one and said neither should be paid for their unprofessional behavior. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared M. Strauss on Friday ordered Adi Amit, who is representing defendant Road Runner Moving and Storage Inc. in the underlying overtime suit, to write off all the time he and his firm spent in connection with the deposition dispute as a sanction. But he did not require the attorney to pay any sanctions to plaintiffs' counsel Elliot...

