Mall Landlord Washington Prime Hits Ch. 11 With $3.9B Debt

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Mall landlord Washington Prime Group has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court with nearly $3.9 billion in debt and plans for a sale or an equity swap, saying COVID-19 shutdowns overwhelmed their attempts to deal with the rise of online retail. The company announced Sunday it has secured $100 million in Chapter 11 financing and a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its secured and unsecured creditors that allows for a toggle between a sale plan and a plan to swap $721 million in unsecured notes for equity and pay down another $190 million in debt....

