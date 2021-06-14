BlackRock Closes Infrastructure Debt Fund At $1.67B

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Infrastructure and real estate-focused BlackRock Real Assets said Monday it has wrapped up its first dedicated infrastructure debt fund after collecting more than $1.67 billion. The fund, which will provide debt to developers to finance infrastructure projects, has commitments from more than 20 institutional investors including insurance companies and pension funds in the United States, Canada, Japan and Korea, according to the company. The $1.67 billion total includes $150 million in co-investments. A representative for BlackRock declined to provide counsel information for the fund Monday. Although BlackRock has invested in infrastructure debt since 2013, the Global Infrastructure Debt Fund is its...

