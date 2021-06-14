Justices Stay Out Of California Cities' Climate Change Suits

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that suits filed by San Francisco and Oakland, California, against major oil companies over climate change liabilities belong in state court. The decision by the justices not to hear the appeal lodged by Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, BP and ConocoPhillips marks the latest decision out of the high court in ongoing jurisdictional battles between oil companies and communities across the country that are seeking to hold them accountable for the costs of climate change adaptation. The court's action leaves intact a May 2020 ruling...

