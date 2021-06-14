Shipper Wins OK To Enforce $115M Award Against Mauritius

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Mauritius' highest court of appeal has reinstated a $115 million arbitral award issued to a company hired by the East African island nation to import petroleum products from India, ruling Monday that the court couldn't overrule the arbitrator's findings that the contract was exempted from the country's public procurement laws. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council reversed a decision issued by the Supreme Court of Mauritius and enforced the award, which was issued by an arbitrator in Singapore to a joint venture called Betamax Ltd. after its contract with Mauritius' State Trading Corp. was terminated amid allegations that it was...

