Trade Judges Press Gov't On Harm Of China Tariffs

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Court of International Trade judges posed sharp questions to the government on Thursday about the potential harm posed to importers if they cannot get refunds of tariffs paid on Chinese goods should their lawsuit against the levies succeed. Importers challenging tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, which were imposed during the Trump administration and have been maintained by President Joe Biden, are pushing for an injunction that would halt the government from finalizing the collection of those duties while the case plays out. The fight over the injunction is also tied to the one over an...

