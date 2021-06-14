Centene Settles Ohio, Miss. PBM Claims, Sets Aside $1.1B

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Centene Corp. has agreed to pay Ohio $88.3 million and Mississippi $55 million to end claims that its pharmacy benefits manager, Envolve Pharmacy Solutions Inc., overbilled state agencies, while setting aside an additional $1.1 billion, the health care company announced Monday. Centene said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that no-fault agreements with the attorneys general resolve an Ohio state court suit and allegations from the state of Mississippi related to "services provided by Envolve" and its "structure and processes" in 2017 and 2018. The company also announced that it has recorded a reserve estimate of $1.1...

