Steam Game Platform Owner Appeals EU Geo-Blocking Ruling

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Valve Corp. has appealed a decision from European enforcers imposing a €1.6 million ($1.94 million) penalty on the Steam video game platform's owner for allegedly helping publishers prevent cross-border sales of some games through a practice known as geo-blocking. Valve filed its appeal with the General Court of the European Union on March 31, according to a notice in the bloc's official journal on Monday. The European Commission hit the company with the fine in January, while also doling out a total of €6 million in reduced penalties against five publishers that admitted to wrongdoing. Valve has said it cooperated with...

