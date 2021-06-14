9th Circ. Judges Skeptical Of Ruling Nixing NFL Antitrust Suit

Law360, San Francisco (June 14, 2021, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Two judges on a Ninth Circuit panel expressed incredulity Monday at a California court's dismissal of Oakland's antitrust suit over the National Football League and its teams' relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, saying it seems plausible that without the alleged anti-competitive conduct, Oakland would have an NFL team. U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay and U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes, sitting on the panel by designation, appeared sympathetic to Oakland's argument that the district court erroneously found that the city failed to allege a non-speculative antitrust injury and that the district court applied non-existent, hypothetical pleading standards to dismiss...

