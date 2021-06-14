Patients Get Class Cert In Aetna Disc Surgery Lawsuit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted class status to a suit brought by Aetna insurance plan beneficiaries who say the insurer classified lumbar disc replacement surgery as experimental and violated federal benefits law by refusing to cover it. A group of patients who were denied coverage for the spinal surgery Lumbar-ADR because of the procedure's status as an "investigational" surgery, as well as those who are anticipating the same result, won the brunt of their bid for class certification of their claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act on Friday. The court largely agreed with the patients that their suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS