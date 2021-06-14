Woodstock TM Battle Over Pot Close To Deal, Cos. Say

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The companies that have waged a three-year legal battle over the right to use the "Woodstock" name in marijuana products told a New York federal judge on Friday that they were on the verge of a settlement. The joint stipulation filed by Woodstock Ventures LC, which controls the rights to the iconic 1969 music festival, and Woodstock Roots LLC, which sells smokers' products, signals an imminent close to litigation that began in March 2018. "The Parties have signed a letter of intent to settle and reached an agreement in principle," according to a joint stipulation. "The Parties are in the process...

