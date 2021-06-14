Law School Dean To Lead SEC's Corporation Finance Division

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday appointed a law professor to head the agency's Division of Corporation Finance, leading a key department that oversees the quality of corporate disclosures as the SEC looks to beef up its rulebook. Renee Jones most recently served as a professor and associate dean at Boston College Law School, where she taught courses regarding corporations, securities regulation, startup company governance and financial regulation. She has written several essays including a 2017 piece called "The Unicorn Governance Trap," which was critical of governance structures at large private companies called "unicorns," or those valued at $1...

