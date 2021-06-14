Cooley-Led Customer Software Firm Leads 9 IPO Launches

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Customer management software firm Sprinklr Inc. on Monday launched plans for an estimated $361 million initial public offering, the largest offering among nine companies to join June's growing IPO pipeline that could raise nearly $1.6 billion combined. New York City-based Sprinklr, advised by Cooley LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 19 million shares between $18 to $20 apiece, raising $361 million at midpoint. Venture-backed Sprinklr helps companies interact with customers through digital channels such as social media, chat forums and texting. Sprinklr said it serves 1,021 customers including Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Web Services. It plans to spend IPO proceeds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS