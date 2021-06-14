Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Red Lobster's Seafood Sustainability Is Fishy, Suit Says

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has accused Red Lobster of lying about the sustainability of its Maine lobster and farmed shrimp, saying the restaurant chain's suppliers use inhumane methods and environmentally damaging practices.

Customer Dezzi Rae Marshall cast doubt on the Florida-based restaurant chain's sustainability representations in her proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court, alleging that Red Lobster's sales and marketing practices are deceptive.

The chain's menu features a "Seafood With Standards" clause that indicates its seafood is "sourced to the highest standards," but Marshall argued otherwise.

"Contrary to Red Lobster's claims, its Maine lobster menu items are...

