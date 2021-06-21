Fix Section 230 To Hold Online Platforms Accountable

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden recently revoked former President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to curtail the broad liability limitations that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act[1] bestows upon internet platforms.[2] But Biden's decision likely reflects merely a difference in approach, rather than newfound support for the provision.[3] Consequently, the platforms, and groups they typically fund that support them,[4] continue to look for creative ways of defending the provision. And one such rationalization that is gaining steam is that Section 230 acts merely as a rule of civil procedure.[5] This claim is easy to debunk. Procedure vs. Substance Rules of civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS