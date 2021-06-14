Legg Mason Used Temp Status To Stiff Workers, Suit Says

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Legg Mason denied employees overtime pay, severance and access to the company retirement plan by mislabeling them as temporary workers, a former project manager has alleged in a proposed collective action New York federal court. Belinda Barbieri sued investment management firm Legg Mason Inc. on Friday, alleging a misclassification scheme that she says violated both the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "Defendants illegally deprived, and refused to permit, plaintiff and others similarly situated to participate in and be eligible for several of defendants' employer sponsored benefit plans, which are employee benefit plans under ERISA," the complaint says....

