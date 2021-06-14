The Jesus and Mary Chain Hits Warner With $2.5M IP Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The brothers behind the Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain hit Warner Music Group Corp. with a $2.5 million copyright infringement suit Monday, alleging the record company refuses to honor the 1980s rock band's attempt to claw back ownership of its music. James and William Reid, brothers and founding members of the Scottish alternative rock band, said the Copyright Act allows authors — including songwriters and recording artists — to terminate grants of copyright ownership 35 years after the initial permission, but that Warner Music has ignored the band's notice of termination for 17 songs, including the hit "Just Like...

