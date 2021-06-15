Lina Khan Appears Poised To Chair FTC After Confirmation

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Lina Khan, the newest member of the Federal Trade Commission, has apparently been picked to chair the agency. Only hours after the Senate voted 69-28 on Tuesday to approve Khan's nomination to join the five-member panel, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said at a hearing of the Senate antitrust subcommittee that the Columbia Law School professor and Big Tech critic had been picked by President Jose Biden, not only to fill the term of former FTC Chair Joseph Simons, which runs through September 2024, but to succeed him leading the agency as well. Her appointment to the commission was expected to feed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS