Lina Khan Named FTC Chair After Confirmation

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Hours after she was confirmed Tuesday as the latest member of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan was named its new chair and sworn in. The FTC laid final doubts about Khan's role on the commission to rest in a late-day statement announcing her swearing in, hours after the Senate voted 69-28 on her confirmation. Her appointment to the commission was expected to feed into an overhaul of U.S. antitrust enforcement at the agency and legislative level, but her surprise elevation to FTC chair will further fuel major policy shifts as she takes the reins from acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter,...

