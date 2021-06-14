$8M Awarded To Victims Of NJ Train Crash That Killed Atty

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The family of an attorney killed in a New Jersey Transit commuter train crash and four surviving passengers have been awarded personal injury settlements totaling $8.15 million, law firms of Kline & Specter PC and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky PC said Monday. The compensation comes five years after the Sept. 29, 2016, accident, which claimed the life of lawyer Fabiola Bittar de Kroon and injured more than 100 people at the agency's Hoboken terminal. A 34-year-old and mother of a young daughter, de Kroon was standing on the platform when the train crashed and was killed by falling debris, according to...

