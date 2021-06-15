SpaceX's Starlink Won't Harm Environment, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- SpaceX told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that a bid to halt changes to its Starlink satellite broadband constellation is both flimsy and too late, asserting that competitor Viasat is trying to weaponize an environmental review requirement simply to gum up the project. In a filing opposing Viasat's effort, the Elon Musk-linked company wrote that the Federal Communications Commission rightly decided that SpaceX's proposed adjustments to its constellation would ultimately make the broadband satellites more effective and do not require environmental assessments. Meanwhile, Viasat claims that the FCC glossed over the potential for space junk collisions and other harmful side effects....

