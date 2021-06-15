Judge Won't Toss Pa. Wheelchair Users' Suit Against Uber

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Uber can't duck a group of Pittsburgh-area wheelchair users' claims the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles, since a federal court had already established that the plaintiffs had standing to sue, a magistrate judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan said that being deterred from using the Uber app by their knowledge that the company doesn't offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles, or WAVs, was still sufficient to grant several wheelchair users and a local disability-rights group standing. Judge Lenihan said she had already discussed the plaintiffs' standing in her motion denying arbitration, and she was...

