Trader Joe's Dodges Suit Over Vanilla Flavoring

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action accusing Trader Joe's of mislabeling its vanilla almond cereal, dismissing without prejudice one of dozens of vanilla flavoring lawsuits filed by the consumers' attorneys. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White ruled Monday that plaintiff Lisa Robie's suit fails, in part, because Trader Joe's use of the word "vanilla" on its packaging does not suggest to the reasonable consumer that the flavor comes exclusively from the vanilla bean. Robie had argued that the grocery giant was tricking consumers into thinking that the vanilla flavor of the vanilla almond cereal derived exclusively from...

