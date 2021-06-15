LG Settles With Ex-Microsoft Worker Days Before IP Jury Trial

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- LG Electronics has inked a confidential settlement with a former Microsoft employee over his widely asserted cellphone security patent, just days before the dispute was to go before a jury in a Texas federal court. In a brief joint motion filed Monday, Ancora Technologies Inc. and LG Electronics Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to pause their claims and counterclaims in the case following an agreement between the two "to settle all claims." Details of the settlement were not divulged in the motion and representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ancora Technologies was the...

