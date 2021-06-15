US, EU Make New Strides To Resolve Aircraft Subsidy Fight

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:47 AM EDT) -- The U.S. and European Union announced a five-year ceasefire in their long-running feud over aircraft subsidies early Tuesday, agreeing to lift tariffs on $11.5 billion worth of goods while aiming to strike a permanent deal on government support for aircraft giants. The dispute over subsidies granted to Boeing Co. and Airbus SE began 17 years ago at the World Trade Organization and eventually snowballed into an all-out tariff battle afflicting scores of export sectors on both sides of the Atlantic. As the tariffs took hold over the past two years, efforts to resolve the fight at the negotiating table gained steam....

