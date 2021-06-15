Ralph Lauren Wants Ex-Employee's BIPA Suit Discarded

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Retailer Ralph Lauren is looking to shed a past employee's proposed class action alleging it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring workers to clock in for work via a fingerprint scanner, arguing the "speculative and boilerplate allegations" don't support her claims. Ralph Lauren Corp. told an Illinois federal court in a motion to dismiss Monday that even considering "the explosion of BIPA-related litigation" filed recently, a lawsuit lodged by its former employee Genesis Martinez "stands out for the scarcity of facts" provided to support its claims against the retailer. The company argued the suit should be tossed for...

