Georgia Resort Manager Wants Biz Ownership Dispute Tossed

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The manager of a lakeside Georgia resort and affiliated companies is asking a state court to dismiss claims he's wrongfully squeezing out his business partner and mentor from ownership interests in the organizations. Wesley Dowdy and the companies behind The Ridges Resort at Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee, Georgia, filed a pair of motions to dismiss with the Georgia State-wide Business Court on Friday and Monday, saying the suits brought by Dhansukh T. Patel and AITF Investments LLC don't meet the court's subject matter jurisdiction and fail to properly state their claims. "Plaintiffs' complaint provides none of the mandated statutory particularity because...

