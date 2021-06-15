Oaktree Lobs Updated Crown Resorts Offer Amid Bidding War

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Crown Resorts said Monday that private equity firm Oaktree Capital has submitted an updated takeover offer that includes AU$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion) in committed funding, marking the latest twist in a three-way battle to buy the Australian resort and casino operator. The revised proposal from Oaktree Capital Management LP increases the funding commitment from AU$3 billion in the firm's original offer, made in April, to AU$3.1 billion, according to a statement from Crown Resorts Ltd. The money would be provided via a "structured instrument" featuring two tranches: an AU$2 billion private term loan and a $1.1 billion loan convertible into new...

