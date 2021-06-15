Texas Appeals Court Pauses Reassignment Of Paxton Case

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday granted a request from the special prosecutors bringing felony securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stay the case while it considers whether to rehear en banc a panel's decision sending the suit back to Paxton's home county. The First Court of Appeals in Houston on Tuesday gave Paxton 30 days to respond to the reconsideration request lodged by special prosecutors last week. The prosecutors are fighting a panel's 2-1 ruling from May 27 that the case should be tried in Collin County, where it was originally filed, before allegations of a...

