NFL 'Race Norming' Settlement Expected By End Of Summer

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge overseeing mediation between the NFL, concussion class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP and former player attorneys from Zuckerman Spaeder LLP to end the controversial use of race-based norms in cognitive testing in the NFL concussion settlement said in an update on the status of those talks that the parties could agree on a new testing program "before summer's end." In a report dated June 11 and filed Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Strawbridge said that the talks were progressing and that the court had been in regular contact with a court-appointed expert working with a...

