UK Watchdog Probes NCR's $2.5B Cardtronics Buy

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's competition watchdog is looking into NCR Corp.'s plans to take over the world's largest nonbank ATM operator for a whopping $2.5 billion, even though both companies are based in the United States, the agency has revealed. The Competition and Markets Authority launched its preliminary probe, known as a Phase 1 investigation, into the tie-up between NCR and Cardtronics on Tuesday with the aim of sniffing out whether the deal would be bad for competition in the U.K. This means the watchdog has about 40 days to decide whether the deal is likely to result in a "substantial lessening...

