Ex-Seadrill Ltd. Workers Hit Debtor With WARN Act Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Former employees of offshore oil driller Seadrill Ltd. filed suit against the bankrupt company late Monday in Texas, saying they were terminated without proper notice and are entitled to back pay and employee benefits. In the suit filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, former drilling rig "roughneck" Corey Kimble accuses Seadrill of violating the notification requirements under the WARN Act when it terminated or laid off workers at its Houston facility and an offshore drillship in March. Kimble, who worked for Seadrill from 2012 until his termination this year, says at least 50 others were similarly affected by...

