Texas Justices Urged To Revise Responsible Third Party Rule

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The family of an electrician who died on the job has asked the Texas Supreme Court to eliminate a $1.1 million jury award and order a new trial after a trial judge allowed the man's immune employer to be named a responsible third party in the suit. The family of the late Hayden Davis told the court that bringing in "empty chair" defendants is a "controversial and widespread" Texas tort litigation practice aimed at reducing the amount of damages active defendants would have to pay. The family said in a petition for review Monday that a Gregg County Court-At-Law judge wrongly...

