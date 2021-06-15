Elizabeth Holmes Can't Probe Jurors On Media Consumption

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday rejected ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' 45-page juror questionnaire for her upcoming criminal fraud trial that asked jurors to specify media outlets they follow, asking defense counsel "what does it matter" if jurors get information from "an online NPR article or an online Breitbart article?" During a pretrial hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila told Holmes' counsel that he edited Holmes' proposed 112-question jury form for the Aug. 31 trial. Holmes' questionnaire probed potential jurors on whether they've consumed a long list of books, shows, articles and podcasts about her case involving the once high-flying, now-defunct blood-testing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS