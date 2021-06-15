$85M In Punitive Damages Sought In Live Chat IP Jury Trial

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (June 15, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Live chat customer service rivals closed out a California federal trade secrets trial Tuesday with LivePerson urging jurors to find [24]7.ai ripped off its software and to send a message by awarding upward of $85 million in punitive damages, while [24]7 painted itself as the bullied victim. During closing arguments Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar, counsel for LivePerson Inc. urged the jury to hold [24]7 liable for wrongfully acquiring 15 trade secrets while working for LivePerson's client companies. LivePerson's counsel said [24]7 incorporated that intellectual property into its own, rival customer service chat platform and whisked away...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS