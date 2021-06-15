Fla. Fraudster To Face Criminal Charges First, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to pause a civil suit accusing a Florida man of lying to clients about his hedge fund to get them to pump $40 million into worthless investments until after the conclusion of a parallel criminal case. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon stayed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit against Andrew Franzone, of Fort Lauderdale, until 10 days after the jury delivers its verdict or he enters a plea in the criminal case claiming he swindled more than 100 investors out of $40 million through his now-liquidated...

