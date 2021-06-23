Aviation Watch: Supersonic Jet Plans Face Strong Headwinds

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- On June 3, United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced that it had placed "firm orders" with Boom Supersonic for 15 supersonic Overture airliners, with options for 35 more. The first such order since the Anglo-French Concorde nearly 50 years earlier, it immediately gained widespread media attention and excitement. Travel writer Roger Sands called it "a monumental leap forward in returning supersonic speeds to aviation, as well as a cooperative sustainability initiative," adding: Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It is slated to...

