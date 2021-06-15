NY Court Scraps $2.5M Award In Nursing Home Death Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel on Tuesday vacated a $2.5 million pain-and-suffering award in a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a resident's death, saying the trial court failed to have the jury determine whether the patient had a certain level of "cognitive awareness" to justify the award. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department ordered a new trial for pain-and-suffering damages in a suit accusing Northern Manhattan Nursing Home Inc. of failing to properly monitor patient Fredrick Smith's blood sugar levels and failing to send him to the hospital in a timely manner after he was found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS