Kossoff Client Seeks Default Win Over Atty's Missed Deadline

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan real estate company is seeking a quick win to recover $525,000 in missing escrow funds from attorney Mitchell Kossoff, after the beleaguered lawyer missed a June filing deadline in state court. Prince Street Holdings LLC filed a motion for default judgment Monday, in a case brought by several former Kossoff PLLC clients who claim to be missing about $5 million. They say their funds were in trust with Kossoff PLLC when the real estate law firm suddenly collapsed in April, a timeline that corresponds with Kossoff's apparent disappearance. "Mitchell Kossoff has not answered or otherwise moved with respect to [Prince...

