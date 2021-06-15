11th Circ. Closes Ex-Doc's Conspiracy Claims Against Attys

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Georgia judge properly found that two Georgia attorneys are entitled to immunity from allegations they conspired to frame a former doctor for murder and drain his assets while he was in prison, the Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel said Atlanta attorneys Michael Lambros and Andrew Ekonomou are entitled to qualified immunity because of their court-appointed roles as receivers in the criminal case against the doctor, Noel Chua. And the judges said there are no factual allegations linking Florida lawyer and former County Commissioner Steve Berry to any alleged conspiracy. The appeals court also closed...

