Army Sergeant Is Latest To Sue Supplement Co. Over THC Tea

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army sergeant has sued health supplements company Total Life Changes LLC, alleging it failed to properly warn consumers that its Raspberry Lemonade weight loss tea and another product contain THC, putting her at risk of getting booted from the military following a positive drug test. The latest action against Total Life Changes was filed Tuesday in federal court in Georgia by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Miller, who seeks to represent a proposed class of customers affected by the company's allegedly misleading packaging. Miller, a computer technician and instructor stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, contended that she and the...

