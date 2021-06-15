Engine Co.'s Ex-CEO Says He Was Outside Iffy Revenue Deals

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The former chief executive for an Illinois-based alternative-energy engine maker testified Tuesday that he came off tough because of his drive to grow the company, and that he wasn't privy to any questionable agreements that helped increase its revenue recognition. In an ongoing bench trial on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, former Power Solutions International CEO Gary Winemaster testified on direct examination that although his company sometimes delivered engines to customers earlier than initially agreed, he didn't know about several of the special conditions customers entered in order to accept those earlier shipments. And although several witnesses have testified that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS