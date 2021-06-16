France Asks 11th Circ. To Sink Appeal In Shipwreck Skirmish

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- France has urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a trial court's ruling that it has sovereign immunity against a Florida shipwreck salvager's bid for compensation over the discovery of a 15th century French warship near Cape Canaveral. France said in a brief to the court on Tuesday that a Florida trial judge rightly dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction an April 2020 lawsuit by Global Marine Exploration Inc. The Florida company wants compensation for its discovery in 2015 of several shipwrecks, including "la Trinite," the flagship of a French Navy fleet that left France in 1565 to reinforce a French...

