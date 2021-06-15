Ex-Uber Colleagues Settle Libel Suit Over Bombshell Claims

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Uber's ex-global intelligence manager has reached a settlement resolving defamation claims that he implicated his former colleagues in bombshell allegations he made in 2017 that the ride-hailing giant had a team devoted to stealing competitors' trade secrets, according to a California federal judge's order Tuesday. In a one-page order, Senior U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong closed the case against Richard Jacobs that was brought by four senior members of Uber Technologies Inc.'s security and threat operations team after the parties notified her of the deal, but she warned that the case could be reopened if the settlement falls through....

