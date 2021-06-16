PF Chang's Wants DoorDash's Insurer To Cover Injury Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- P.F. Chang's is suing DoorDash's insurance carrier for coverage of a personal injury lawsuit brought by the friend of a DoorDash delivery driver injured during a pickup, moving its suit against Associated Industries Insurance Co. to an Arizona federal court. The Chinese and Asian-themed restaurant chain on Monday removed its suit against Associated to the Arizona federal court. The chain previously sued Associated in state court in May, claiming the insurer breached its contract by not defending the chain in a lawsuit brought by the DoorDash driver's friend after she was slashed in the eye by a broken beer bottle at a P.F....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS