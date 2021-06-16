Feds Ask For Toss Of Gila River Tribe's $225M Investment Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to dismiss the Gila River Indian Community's claims that federal agencies cost the tribe at least $225 million by failing to properly invest money from a water rights deal, saying the agencies have wide latitude to invest the money and the tribe can't show it lost money by the government's decisions. The federally recognized Gila River tribe, whose reservation is south of Phoenix, said in its January complaint that the Treasury and Interior departments and other agencies "underinvested, and at times did not invest at all" in a fund created...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS