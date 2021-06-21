DOJ Antitrust Letter Charts Path To Higher Ed IP Collaboration

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The increasing intersection of antitrust and intellectual property laws has led to a number of complex legal issues for which clients often seek guidance from the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department. In particular, patent holders have sought guidance from antitrust enforcers on issues relating to standard-essential patents, or SEPs, non-SEPs, patent pools and patent licensing. Earlier this year, a collaboration of 15 private and public universities[1] sought specific guidance from the DOJ with regard to a non-SEP. The collaboration is known as the University Technology Licensing Program, or UTLP. In its response, the DOJ found that the design, contractual structure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS