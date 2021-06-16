How To Assess Price Volatility Changes In SPAC Class Actions

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The last year saw an explosion in companies going public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The activity continued through the first quarter of 2021 and is now beginning to slow down following a series of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisories.[1] Not surprisingly, we already see a large number of SPAC-related securities litigation filings, and there will likely be more in the future.[2] For example, in a closely watched matter against Waitr Holdings Inc., shareholders filed a suit on Sept. 26, 2019, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, alleging materially false and/or misleading statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS